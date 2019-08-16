|
Bob "Hollywood" Golden
Clarksville - Bob "Hollywood" Golden, 66 of Clarksville went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2nd Mile Church with Pastor Cal Hampton officiating. The Golden Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Saturday. A celebration of life will follow at the Bikers Who Care Clubhouse.
Bob was born on September 29, 1952 in Selma, AL; the son of John Golden II and Betty Jo Golden. He retired after 33 years from CDE, mostly working as a Foremen. Bob was formerly a board member of the BWC, President of the Montgomery Co. Soccer Association and a counselor for many years at Camp Rainbow. "Hollywood" was an avid outdoorsman and could make a gourmet meal with just three ingredients.
In addition to his mother, Bob is survived by his wife, of 27 years, Carolyn Wallis Golden; son, Wesley (Sara) Golden; daughter, Tiffany (Chris) Martin; brother, John Wesley (Cathy) Golden III; grandchildren, Zoe Martin, Hadley Jo Martin, Wyatt Martin, Nash Cooper Golden, Lydia Golden, Mia Golden, Carlie Moseley; nieces, Olivia Pullin, Elizabeth Golden; and Loving Dog, Stewie.
Memorials can be made to 2nd Mile Church PO Box 3512 Clarksville, TN 37042 or Bikers Who Care, PO Box 1253 Clarksville, TN 37040
