Bob Knight
Clarksville - Robert Melvin Knight, age 84, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Stewart Salyer officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Memorial Cemetery.
Bob's family will begin receiving friends on Saturday, November 14th from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Bob entered this life on November 28, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late John and Gertrude Reid Knight. He retired as the Executive Director of YMCA, having served in Dayton and Cleveland, OH, St. Louis, MO, Pikeville, KY, and Clarksville, TN. He was a member of The Clarksville Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow, and a member of the church family at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed serving as a Deacon. Bob was an avid reader, an Ohio State University Football fan, and enjoyed traveling the world alongside his wife, Carol.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Monbarren Knight; children, Douglas Alan (Marcelle) Knight, of Beachwood, OH, John Lester (Vasanta) Knight, of Nashville, TN, Robert Fredrich Knight, and Jessie Reid Knight; brother, Douglas Reid (Mary Pat) Knight, of Westerville, OH.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com