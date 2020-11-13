Bob Lee
Clarksville - Bobby Durwood Lee passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2020. Bob was born on April 12, 1938 in Dickson, TN to Raymond Wallace Lee and Zelma Jenkins Lee. He discovered an early love for music at Dickson County High School and formed his first band there, the Lee-Bops, performing at various local events. He went on to study music education at Middle Tennessee State University, embarking on a lifelong career that continues to echo in countless band rooms and the lives of his students.
Bob began his teaching career in Lewisburg, TN in 1960, moving a year later to Columbia, TN and then spent 6 years at Giles County High School in Pulaski. In 1968, Bob moved to Murfreesboro, where he thrived in his leadership of the highly-acclaimed music program at Murfreesboro Central High School, winning the coveted Grand Champion and Governor's Cup awards at the Contest of Champions in 1971. For the next 10 years, Bob established the band program at Riverdale High School, mentoring countless student teachers during his years in Murfreesboro, inspiring them to truly connect with their students and guide them to make good life decisions ~ 'to make the good better and the better best.'
In 1982, Bob accepted the position of Director of Bands at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN, where he retired in 2003 with the honor of Emeritus status. Bob shared his leadership skills serving as president of the Middle Tennessee State Band and Orchestra Association, the Tennessee Chapter of Phi Beta Mu and the Tennessee Music Educators Association. It was his great honor to be inducted into the MTSU Band of Blue Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Tennessee Bandmaster's Hall of Fame in 2016. Bob's humility was evident as he never dwelled upon his own accolades but always highlighted the best in others. His life was a love song that will forever resonate in the lives of those he impacted.
The greatest joy of Bob's life was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Gladys Stinson Lee; his daughter, Sandy Burns and her husband Norman; his son, Jeff Lee and his wife Lisa; six grandsons, Jake (Cait) Burns, Ryan (Laura) Burns, Josh (Miranda) Lee, Adam Lee, Ben Lee and Caleb (Kate) Burns; and three great-grandchildren, Bria Burns, Bennet Burns and Anna Kathryn Lee. Bob valued his church family and was a member of the Trenton Crossing Church of Christ.
A private family graveside service will take place on Tuesday, November 24 followed by a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bob Lee Music Educator Endowment at Austin Peay State University, give.apsu.edu
or University Advancement, P.O Box 4417, Clarksville, TN 37044.