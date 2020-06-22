Bob Sykes
Clarksville - Robert "Bob" Earl Sykes, age 83, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on June 20, 2020, at his residence. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday June 24, from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery.
After being stationed in Panama, while serving as a medic in the United States Army, Bob found his calling to help others. Once back home he attended John A. Gupton Mortuary College where he graduated in 1959.
Bob was the founder of Sykes Funeral Home. He spent over 60 years in service to many families in their greatest time of need. In his younger days Bob enjoyed raising Beagles and rabbit hunting. In his later years, he picked up the hobby of raising and owning TN Walking Horses. Every year at the end of August, you could find him ring side at the TN Walking Horse Celebration wearing his Stetson Hat.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents George and Lena McClain Sykes, and wife Charlotte Sykes. He is survived by his loving companion of 16 years, Margaret Nolen, son Stewart (Amy) Sykes, daughter Nicole (Eric) Morris, grandchildren: Presleigh, Brylie, and Mckinlee Sykes, Carlye and Lake Morris, and sister Elizabeth "Gert" Fuqua.
Pallbearers will be J.D. Bumpus, Thomas Brennan, Ben Workman, Billy Smith, J.R. Murphy, Joe Blankenship, and Stewart Sykes.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.