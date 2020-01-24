|
|
Bobby Adkins
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Bobby Joe Adkins, age 85 of Clarksville, will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home and again Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Bobby passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1934 in Clarksville, TN to Charles and Maggie Bryant Adkins. Bobby was retired from Bo & Bob's Market and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Shelton Adkins; siblings: Charles "Bunt" Adkins, Leonard "Blue" Adkins, Gilford Adkins, Ewing "Skeet" Adkins, Priscilla Adkins, Patricia Adkins, and son-in-law Fred Slack. He is survived by his children: David (Beverly) Adkins, Kathy Slack, Melissa Stuart, and Leonard Adkins; sister, Billie Sue Brown; grandchildren: Jacob, April, Justin, Brent, Charlie, Shelton, Becky, Stephanie, and Katelynn; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Camp Rainbow.
Please visit Bobby's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020