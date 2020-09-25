Bobby Baggett
Clarksville - Bobby Gene Baggett age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Due to health concerns regarding the recent pandemic, no visitation will be held. Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery. Rev. David Mackens will officiate.
Bobby was born on June 14, 1937, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Carter and Maggie Bumpus Baggett. He was a self-employed local businessman in the community for over 60 years. He loved golf, horse racing, and especially eating and cruising with his buddies. Bobby was a member of New Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his loving wife, Rebecca Hodges Baggett; son, Michael, and his wife, Laura Baggett. Bobby was affectionately known as "Bagzy" by his grandchildren, Mary Carlson Hunter, and Laws Hunter. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Baggett, Connie Jackson, and Rebecca Varner.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The Baggett family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and medical team at Tennova Hospital and AseraCare for their wonderful care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manna Café Ministries at mannacafeministries.com
, Custom House Museum, and Cultural Center at customhousemuseum.org
or any charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
.