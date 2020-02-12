Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Doyle Harris


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Doyle Harris Obituary
Bobby Doyle Harris

Guthrie - Age 59, passed away Feb. 4, 2020 in Guthrie, Ky. He was born June 4, 1960 in Clarksville, Tn. to the union of Earl Harris Jr. and Sarah Gilmore Hurst. He was a 1979 graduate of Clarksville High School. He was employed in various factories. He is survived by wife, Jaca Harris, children, DeAngelo Smith, Doyle, Denna, Shenca, Sakenna & Terri Harris, Cre'osha, Dawn & Tess Hurst & Jasmine Harris.foster children, James, Keshaun & Malika Hester. siblings, Earl, III, Vince & Montavious Harris, Kenneth & Kevin Gilmore a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 13, 5-7, Funeral Friday 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -