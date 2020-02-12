|
|
Bobby Doyle Harris
Guthrie - Age 59, passed away Feb. 4, 2020 in Guthrie, Ky. He was born June 4, 1960 in Clarksville, Tn. to the union of Earl Harris Jr. and Sarah Gilmore Hurst. He was a 1979 graduate of Clarksville High School. He was employed in various factories. He is survived by wife, Jaca Harris, children, DeAngelo Smith, Doyle, Denna, Shenca, Sakenna & Terri Harris, Cre'osha, Dawn & Tess Hurst & Jasmine Harris.foster children, James, Keshaun & Malika Hester. siblings, Earl, III, Vince & Montavious Harris, Kenneth & Kevin Gilmore a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 13, 5-7, Funeral Friday 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020