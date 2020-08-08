Bobby Gene Flora
Clarksville - Bobby Gene Flora, 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born February 25, 1941 in Burdine, KY to the late Joe and Flora Dandy Flora. Bobby retired from General Motors in 1997. He was of the Baptist faith. Bobby enjoyed being on the beach, fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Wilma McNeely Flora; son, Joseph B. Flora; and siblings, Frankie Flora, Josephine Durham, Carl Flora, Silas Flora and Jeanette Stewart.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Lynn Flora and wife, Amy of Clarksville; grandchildren, Ambrosia Booher, Heather (Jeff) Riggins and Dustin Flora; great grandchildren, Veronica Riggins, Valerie Riggins and Madilyn Riggins; sister, Jan Bentley of Jenkins, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the chapel of Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home with the Reverend Frank Farley officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with a white dove release ceremony concluding the service.
His family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
.