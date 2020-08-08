1/1
Bobby Gene Flora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Gene Flora

Clarksville - Bobby Gene Flora, 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born February 25, 1941 in Burdine, KY to the late Joe and Flora Dandy Flora. Bobby retired from General Motors in 1997. He was of the Baptist faith. Bobby enjoyed being on the beach, fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Wilma McNeely Flora; son, Joseph B. Flora; and siblings, Frankie Flora, Josephine Durham, Carl Flora, Silas Flora and Jeanette Stewart.

Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Lynn Flora and wife, Amy of Clarksville; grandchildren, Ambrosia Booher, Heather (Jeff) Riggins and Dustin Flora; great grandchildren, Veronica Riggins, Valerie Riggins and Madilyn Riggins; sister, Jan Bentley of Jenkins, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the chapel of Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home with the Reverend Frank Farley officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with a white dove release ceremony concluding the service.

His family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.

The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Flora family guestbook at www.fikefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fike Funeral Home Inc
2415 N Ocoee St
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-1525
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fike Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved