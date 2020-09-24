Bobby Johnson
Clarksville - Bobby Ray Johnson age 72, of Clarksville passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Bobby entered this life on April 29, 1947 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Frank and Maybell Hodges Johnson. He was a heavy equipment operator.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Ann Greenwell, Jessie Lee Johnson, and Michael Wayne Johnson.
Survivors include his partner of 21 years, Susan B. Barnett, and his siblings, Carolyn Sue Rose, Mary Lou Barbour, Judy Lane Mullins, Dale Johnson, and Howard Hugh Johnson.
