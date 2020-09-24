1/1
Bobby Johnson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Johnson

Clarksville - Bobby Ray Johnson age 72, of Clarksville passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Bobby entered this life on April 29, 1947 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Frank and Maybell Hodges Johnson. He was a heavy equipment operator.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Ann Greenwell, Jessie Lee Johnson, and Michael Wayne Johnson.

Survivors include his partner of 21 years, Susan B. Barnett, and his siblings, Carolyn Sue Rose, Mary Lou Barbour, Judy Lane Mullins, Dale Johnson, and Howard Hugh Johnson.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Visitation
12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved