Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Angel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Leon Angel


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Leon Angel Obituary
Bobby Leon Angel

Clarksville - Bobby Leon Angel, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Alive Hospice Residence.

Bobby was born October 17, 1935, in Carthage, TN, to the late Floyd Angel and Lena Thomas Angel. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Frances Burgess Angel; one daughter, Dana Lynne Stokes; two brothers, James Angel and Billy Joe Angel; and one sister, Mildred Harper.

Mr. Angel served in the US Marine Corps and the US Army. He later retired from the US Postal Service and later worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department as a court room officer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, October 21, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, and Monday, October 21, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Bobby is survived by his son, Daniel Scott (Kevin) Angel of San Francisco, CA; daughter, Kathy (Curtis) Stallings of Florida; brother, Floyd Thomas (Beverly) Angel; two sisters, Christine Shores and Ann (Robert) Alley; three grandchildren, Zander Angel-Souza, Robert (Melissa) Sisneros, and Tristen James (Kate) Stokes; four great grandchildren, Maya Stokes Sisneros, Carson James Stokes, Matthew Kasey Stokes, and Cheyenne Leigh Hampton; and friend, Christine Dixon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now