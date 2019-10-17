|
Bobby Leon Angel
Clarksville - Bobby Leon Angel, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Alive Hospice Residence.
Bobby was born October 17, 1935, in Carthage, TN, to the late Floyd Angel and Lena Thomas Angel. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Frances Burgess Angel; one daughter, Dana Lynne Stokes; two brothers, James Angel and Billy Joe Angel; and one sister, Mildred Harper.
Mr. Angel served in the US Marine Corps and the US Army. He later retired from the US Postal Service and later worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department as a court room officer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, October 21, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, and Monday, October 21, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Bobby is survived by his son, Daniel Scott (Kevin) Angel of San Francisco, CA; daughter, Kathy (Curtis) Stallings of Florida; brother, Floyd Thomas (Beverly) Angel; two sisters, Christine Shores and Ann (Robert) Alley; three grandchildren, Zander Angel-Souza, Robert (Melissa) Sisneros, and Tristen James (Kate) Stokes; four great grandchildren, Maya Stokes Sisneros, Carson James Stokes, Matthew Kasey Stokes, and Cheyenne Leigh Hampton; and friend, Christine Dixon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019