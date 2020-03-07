Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Tue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Tue


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Tue Obituary
Bobby Tue

Clarksville - Bobby Wayne Tue, 80, of Clarksville passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2020, at Signature Healthcare. Burial will be held at a later date at McDonald Cemetery in Houston County, TN.

Bobby entered into this life on January 24, 1940, to the late James and Ruby Brown Tue in Memphis, TN. Bobby loved being with friends at Clarksville Speedway on Saturday nights.

Survivors include his son, Wayne (Nancy) Tue, grandchild, Chandler Tue.

The family would like to thank Signature Healthcare and Avalon Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now