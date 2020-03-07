|
|
Bobby Tue
Clarksville - Bobby Wayne Tue, 80, of Clarksville passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2020, at Signature Healthcare. Burial will be held at a later date at McDonald Cemetery in Houston County, TN.
Bobby entered into this life on January 24, 1940, to the late James and Ruby Brown Tue in Memphis, TN. Bobby loved being with friends at Clarksville Speedway on Saturday nights.
Survivors include his son, Wayne (Nancy) Tue, grandchild, Chandler Tue.
The family would like to thank Signature Healthcare and Avalon Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020