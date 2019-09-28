Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adams United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Adams United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bond Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bond Welch


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bond Welch Obituary
Bond Welch

Cedar Hill - Bond Wilkinson Welch, 80, of Cedar Hill, passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday September 29th at 4:00 p.m. at the Adams United Methodist Church with Reverend Gary Mraz and Reverend Patti Welch officiating. Interment will follow in the Bellwood Cemetery with Larry Groves, Brian Davis, Jeff Parchman, Grant Covington, Jared Parchman, Cayce Stapp, Phillip Mantlow, and Billy Hayes serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Welch was born March 15, 1939 in Clarksville to the late Garth Brockman and Frances Stanley Welch. He was the former owner of Adams Gas Sales & Service and was a member of Adams United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, traveling, and watching Westerns and Titans football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Nell Downs Copeland Welch, his daughters-in-law: Heidi Copeland and Amy Powers Stapp, and by his sisters: Mary Joy Covington and Judith Hayes.

Mr. Welch is survived by his wife of 12 years: Becky Stapp Welch, by his sons and daughters-in-law: Bond Thomas and Sydney Welch of Clarksville, Lee Brockman and Patti Welch of New York, Rollow Clark Welch of Clarksville, Keith and Cissy Copeland of Adams, Kenny Copeland of Clarksville, Thomas Cayce Stapp of Clarksville, by his daughters and sons-in-law: Shellie and Jeff Parchman of Clarksville, Mary Margaret and Brian Davis of Cunningham, by 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and by the mother of Bo, Lee, and Rollow: Sally Welch of Clarksville.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Adams United Methodist Church

Robertson County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.