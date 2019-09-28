|
Bond Welch
Cedar Hill - Bond Wilkinson Welch, 80, of Cedar Hill, passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday September 29th at 4:00 p.m. at the Adams United Methodist Church with Reverend Gary Mraz and Reverend Patti Welch officiating. Interment will follow in the Bellwood Cemetery with Larry Groves, Brian Davis, Jeff Parchman, Grant Covington, Jared Parchman, Cayce Stapp, Phillip Mantlow, and Billy Hayes serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the church.
Mr. Welch was born March 15, 1939 in Clarksville to the late Garth Brockman and Frances Stanley Welch. He was the former owner of Adams Gas Sales & Service and was a member of Adams United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, traveling, and watching Westerns and Titans football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Nell Downs Copeland Welch, his daughters-in-law: Heidi Copeland and Amy Powers Stapp, and by his sisters: Mary Joy Covington and Judith Hayes.
Mr. Welch is survived by his wife of 12 years: Becky Stapp Welch, by his sons and daughters-in-law: Bond Thomas and Sydney Welch of Clarksville, Lee Brockman and Patti Welch of New York, Rollow Clark Welch of Clarksville, Keith and Cissy Copeland of Adams, Kenny Copeland of Clarksville, Thomas Cayce Stapp of Clarksville, by his daughters and sons-in-law: Shellie and Jeff Parchman of Clarksville, Mary Margaret and Brian Davis of Cunningham, by 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and by the mother of Bo, Lee, and Rollow: Sally Welch of Clarksville.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Adams United Methodist Church
Robertson County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019