Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bumpus Mills Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bumpus Mills Church of Christ
Bonnie Free


1934 - 2019
Bonnie Free Obituary
Bonnie Free

Dover - Mrs. Bonnie Ann Free, age 85, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville. She was born May 28, 1934 in Stewart County, TN, daughter of the late Ewing and Velma Simpson Neely. Bonnie was a member of Bumpus Mills Church of Christ, and worked at Stewart County High School, in the cafeteria, for over 35 years.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Basil Free Jr., daughter Pamela West, brothers, "J.E." Neely, and Durwood Neely. Survivors include her daughter Cindy Cook (Roger), Dover, TN, grandchildren, Roger Dale Cook(Jenny), Shana Elkins(Shannon), Ben Cook(Amanda),great grandchildren, Jake Cook, Emma Cook, Sara Cook, Luke Elkins, Lily-Kate Elkins, Neely Jane Cook, Nolen Cook, nieces, Letha Silvey (Dorris), Debbie Elkins (Mike), Becky Page, nephews, Jeff Neely (Donna), Phil Dunn (Betsy).

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 6th at the Bumpus Mills Church of Christ, with Bro. Phil Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery, Big Rock, TN. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Roger Dale Cook, Ben Cook, Jake Cook, Shannon Elkins, Luke Elkins, Jeff Neely, Travis Page, Charlie Hancock, and Nolen Cook.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 6, 2019
