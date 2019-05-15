Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyd Buck Obituary
Boyd Buck

Clarksville -

Boyd Baxter Buck, Sr. age 94, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Boyd entered into this life on June 2, 1924 in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Isaac and Dora Walker Buck. He was a member of First Baptist Church Clarksville, and a Veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, J.D, Isaac, and Eddis Buck, and Blanch Fort.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Norma Buck, and children, Baxter Buck, and Helen (Wallace) Harris.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 15, 2019
