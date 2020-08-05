Brandon Keith Petty
Bowling Green - Brandon Keith Petty, 32, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Bowling Green. The Clarksville, TN native was a landscaper and a son of Kenneth Petty and Tammy Renee York Petty, who survive. He is survived by his mother: Tammy York Petty, Pleasant View, TN; his father: Kenneth Petty and wife, Jill, Lebanon, TN; 1 sister: April Renee Smith and husband, Joby, Pleasant View, TN; his maternal grandmother: Bonnie York, Scottsville, KY; his paternal grandmother: Joyce Petty, Scottsville, KY; 4 uncles: Ronnie York and wife, Bonnie; Gary York and wife, Janet; Richie York and Kevin Petty, all of Scottsville, KY; 1 aunt: Kim Arnold and husband, John, Scottsville, KY and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Joe York and paternal grandfather: Leon Petty. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Pardue officiating and burial in Durham Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com