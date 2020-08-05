1/
Brandon Keith Petty
Bowling Green - Brandon Keith Petty, 32, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Bowling Green. The Clarksville, TN native was a landscaper and a son of Kenneth Petty and Tammy Renee York Petty, who survive. He is survived by his mother: Tammy York Petty, Pleasant View, TN; his father: Kenneth Petty and wife, Jill, Lebanon, TN; 1 sister: April Renee Smith and husband, Joby, Pleasant View, TN; his maternal grandmother: Bonnie York, Scottsville, KY; his paternal grandmother: Joyce Petty, Scottsville, KY; 4 uncles: Ronnie York and wife, Bonnie; Gary York and wife, Janet; Richie York and Kevin Petty, all of Scottsville, KY; 1 aunt: Kim Arnold and husband, John, Scottsville, KY and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Joe York and paternal grandfather: Leon Petty. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Pardue officiating and burial in Durham Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
