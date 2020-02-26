Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Brayanna Janay Shepard


1990 - 2020
Brayanna Janay Shepard Obituary
Brayanna Janay Shepard,

Clarksville - Age 29, passed away February 20, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center as a result of a brain aneurysm. She was born May 31, 1990 in El Paso, Texas. She was a 2008 graduate of Northeast High School furthered her education at d Queen City Beauty College in 2008 & 2009. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Abraham & Ernestine Shepard & maternal grandmother Jean Massenburg. She is survived by, son KeyMari Duvall, parents SFC (Ret.) Abe.and Dr. Chelsi Shepard, brother Jaylon Shepard, sisters Chanel, Sierra, and Shalissa Shepard, and niece Saraiya Shepard, all of Clarksville, TN; grandfathers Robert Cheives of Chester, VA and Thurman Massenburg Sr. of Ettrick, VA; a host of relatives & friends. Viewing will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Homegoing services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Hooker Funeral Home, Pastor Angela Jones, Eulogist. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
