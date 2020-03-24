|
Brenda Jean Rye
Clarksville - Brenda Jean Rye, age 67, of Clarksville passed away March 22, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. David Mackens officiating.
Brenda entered this life on June 26, 1952 in Chicago, IL to the late Henry and Vera May Tidwell Victory. Brenda was a supervisor at Wal-Mart in the Bakery and was a member of First Canaan Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Victory.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Rye;
sons, Ryan (Shelly) Sullivan, Richard Llewellyn;
stepson, Brad Rye; grandchildren, Tyler Flory,
Madison Llewellyn, Alyssa Sullivan,
and Jaime Sullivan; siblings, Henry Victory and Marlene Watson.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020