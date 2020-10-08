1/
Brenda Sue Whitlow Hood
Brenda Sue Whitlow Hood

Clarksville - Brenda Sue Whitlow Hood, age 73 of Clarksville, TN passed away October 6, 2020. Brenda started playing in the church when she was ten years old. Member of the Piano Teachers Guild where she taught piano locally and internationally. She was the pianist at several churches including Walker Memorial Baptist Church in Franklin, Ft. Campbell Chapel and most recently as Music Director and pianist at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Clarksville. Survived by: husband, Staff Sgt. Charles M. Hood, Sr. (Ret.); sons, Michael (Leigh Ann) Moss and Mark (Beth) Moss; stepchildren, Marty (Christy) Hood and Kelley Hood Renfrow; grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Emily, Cody, Chloe and Rachel Moss; step grandchildren, Chase Hood and Peyton Renfrow; great grandchildren, McKinley, Madison and Monroe Sullivan and Hope Griffin. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 380 Dover Rd., Clarksville, TN 37042. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Hillcrest Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
OCT
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
or

