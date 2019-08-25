|
Brenda Williams
Clarksville - Our Beloved mother Brenda was born February 8, 1957 in Clarksville, TN. She was the daughter of the late Leon Allen, Sr., Edith Allen and John Alexander. She departed this earthly life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Fort Campbell Blanchfield Army Hospital.
Brenda accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. She was educated in the Montgomery County School System and was a graduate of Clarksville High School and also attended Austin Peay University. Brenda was employed at Kenwood High School as a cook and she also worked as a CNA at General Care Nursing Home.
Brenda leaves fond memories to be cherished by her family and close love ones. Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years, Larry Williams; daughters, Patrice (Alva) Whisnant, Felisha Williams and Sheena Williams; grandchildren, Danielle Whisnant, Mardea Whisnant, Ava Whisnant and Zion Molla. She leaves behind her sweet and loving sister Loretta (Oscar) Merriweather, Sandra "D.D" (Donald) Twitty and Tony Ligon and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters Diane Johnson, Deborah Davis and brothers Leon Alonzo Allen, Jr (Jap) and William (Bill) Allen.
Funeral services for Brenda will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Clarksville First Assembly of God. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. The family will also receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at First Assembly of God. Condolences may be made to Brenda's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019