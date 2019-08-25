Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Clarksville First Assembly of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Williams


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Williams Obituary
Brenda Williams

Clarksville - Our Beloved mother Brenda was born February 8, 1957 in Clarksville, TN. She was the daughter of the late Leon Allen, Sr., Edith Allen and John Alexander. She departed this earthly life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Fort Campbell Blanchfield Army Hospital.

Brenda accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. She was educated in the Montgomery County School System and was a graduate of Clarksville High School and also attended Austin Peay University. Brenda was employed at Kenwood High School as a cook and she also worked as a CNA at General Care Nursing Home.

Brenda leaves fond memories to be cherished by her family and close love ones. Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years, Larry Williams; daughters, Patrice (Alva) Whisnant, Felisha Williams and Sheena Williams; grandchildren, Danielle Whisnant, Mardea Whisnant, Ava Whisnant and Zion Molla. She leaves behind her sweet and loving sister Loretta (Oscar) Merriweather, Sandra "D.D" (Donald) Twitty and Tony Ligon and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters Diane Johnson, Deborah Davis and brothers Leon Alonzo Allen, Jr (Jap) and William (Bill) Allen.

Funeral services for Brenda will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Clarksville First Assembly of God. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. The family will also receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at First Assembly of God. Condolences may be made to Brenda's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now