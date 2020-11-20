Brent Austin
Clarksville - Brent H. Austin, age 36 of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Brent was born September 20, 1984 to Brett Austin and Caroline Austin. He is survived by his wife, Allison Austin; son, Colt Austin; daughter, Sutton Austin; brother, Rick (Mandi) Stark; sister, Tarralee Smith; grandmother, Liliane Williams; nephews, Christian Stark, Gabriel Smith and niece Ava Stark; father and mother-in-law John and Laura Towell; sister-in-law, Brandy Biggar and several aunts and uncles.
Brent was a loving husband, caring father, and was known to all as a generous friend. Besides his wife and children, he also had a love for muscle cars and no matter what people thought, a devoted Detroit Lions fan. He will be greatly missed by all who have known him.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Will Binkley officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 24, from 1 PM until the hour of service.
Pallbearers will be Rick Stark, Josh Godwin, A.J. Collett, Cory Fain, Richard Butzin, Ross Bryant, Jessie Turley and Daniel Bell.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
