McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Brett Price


1994 - 2019
Brett Price Obituary
Brett Price

Clarksville - Brett Joseph Price age 25, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Lisa Thabet officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, and again on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Brett entered into this life on June 21, 1994 in Charleston, SC. He was a Baptist, loved helping others and enjoyed music. Brett also loved owls, and sports, especially the Tennessee Titans.

Survivors include his mother, Regina Weedon; step-father, Tim Weedon; brothers, Chad Price, Timothy Weedon, Jr., Dakota Weedon, and sister, Casey Winn.

Pallbearers will be Chad Price, John Roberts, Timothy Weedon, Jr., Jimmy Andrew, Jared Andrew, and Cyle Andrew.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
