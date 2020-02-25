Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Clarksville - Age 61 of Hermitage, TN passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greater Ebenezer AME Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

She was born September 13, 1958 in Clarksville to Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr and Georgia F. Jenkins Fletcher. She was a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. She retired in 2019 from the VA Medical Center, where she was a Lab Specialist. Bridget is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Cowan, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories parents, Rev. Joe E. and Georgia Fletcher, Sr; brothers, Joe E. Fletcher, Jr, Christopher W. Fletcher, Sr, Ryan K. Fletcher all of Clarksville, TN and Danny F. Fletcher, Seattle, WA; niece, Latasha S.

(Raleigh, III) Gardner; nephews, Christopher W. Fletcher, Jr, Cameron J. (Flonicia) Fletcher, Daniel Fletcher and Gabriel Hodge; aunts, Helen (Leon), Elizabeth (James) Sanders, Clara Fletcher, Betty Largin and Ruth Williams; uncles, William (Estelle) Jenkins, Jr and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
