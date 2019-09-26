|
|
Brooke Hyatt
Cunningham - Brooke Hyatt, age 26, of Cunningham, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Baggett's Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Brooke entered this life on December 4, 1992 in Sumner County, TN. Brooke was a part of the 2011 graduating class of Montgomery Central High School. She was also a Christian and found enjoyment in singing.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory; parents, Alison (Danny Baggett) Baker, and David (Robin) Hyatt; son, Wyatt David Crowder, brothers, Cody Baker, Joseph Baggett, and Dawson Baggett, and step-brothers, Dustin, Dillion, and Kasey Brazel.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
