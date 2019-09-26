Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
1992 - 2019
Brooke Hyatt Obituary
Brooke Hyatt

Cunningham - Brooke Hyatt, age 26, of Cunningham, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Baggett's Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Brooke entered this life on December 4, 1992 in Sumner County, TN. Brooke was a part of the 2011 graduating class of Montgomery Central High School. She was also a Christian and found enjoyment in singing.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory; parents, Alison (Danny Baggett) Baker, and David (Robin) Hyatt; son, Wyatt David Crowder, brothers, Cody Baker, Joseph Baggett, and Dawson Baggett, and step-brothers, Dustin, Dillion, and Kasey Brazel.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
