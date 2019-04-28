|
|
Bruce Beckley, Sr.
Clarksville - Bruce Allen Beckley, Sr., age 58, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 while at his home in Clarksville.
Bruce entered into this life on June 29, 1960 in Landstuhl, Germany to Alva De Forest Beckley and Clareta Irene Beckley. He enjoyed his career as a computer technician and also was recently working toward becoming a certified short wave radio technician. Bruce also loved listening to music.
Survivors include his former wife and mother of his sons, Jennifer McDonald Beckley; sons, Brandon Beckley and Bruce Beckley, Jr.; and siblings, Alva De Forest Beckley, Jr. and Antoinette Beckley-Lane.
No services are currently planned.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019