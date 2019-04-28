Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Beckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Beckley Sr.


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Beckley Sr. Obituary
Bruce Beckley, Sr.

Clarksville - Bruce Allen Beckley, Sr., age 58, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 while at his home in Clarksville.

Bruce entered into this life on June 29, 1960 in Landstuhl, Germany to Alva De Forest Beckley and Clareta Irene Beckley. He enjoyed his career as a computer technician and also was recently working toward becoming a certified short wave radio technician. Bruce also loved listening to music.

Survivors include his former wife and mother of his sons, Jennifer McDonald Beckley; sons, Brandon Beckley and Bruce Beckley, Jr.; and siblings, Alva De Forest Beckley, Jr. and Antoinette Beckley-Lane.

No services are currently planned.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now