Clarksville - Bruce W. Shawver, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at AHC Clarksville.
Bruce was born June 4, 1942, in Watsonville, CA, to the late Paul Shawver and Eula Nelson Shawver. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Shawver.
Mr. Shawver was a retired pastor, having served at Walker Union Church and Bellfountain Community Church in Oregon, Love Chapel Christian Church in Erwin, TN, and as Interim Pastor at St. Bethlehem Christian Church in Clarksville. He later attended Grace Community Church. He was a US Army veteran.
Following his service in the Army, Mr. Shawver completed his degree in theology at Northwest Christian College. This led him to his ministry career in Oregon. Over a decade later, he followed the Lord's calling to pursue his master's degree at Emmanuel School of Religion in East TN. While there, he became the full time minister at Love Chapel Christian Church and made the decision to devote his time and attention to his ministry. Bruce was an active member of his community and became involved in several organizations, including: the cystic fibrosis foundation, the American cancer society, the ministerial association, the local health council, and numerous others. He drove a school bus, both in Oregon and Tennessee, and loved driving sports teams to games and the band to competitions. Perhaps the most recognizable role Bruce held was that of his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln. He would go to schools, churches, parades, and events in character to educate and inspire both children and adults. Bruce loved to highlight Lincoln's faith in God, and for him this role was yet another way to minister and encourage others. The impact that Bruce Shawver had on his family, his friends, and his community is far-reaching and long-lasting. He was a pastor, a mentor, a friend, a husband, a father, and a Hoppa to his granddaughter and numerous honorary grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM
Bruce is survived by his wife, Carol Shann Shawver; daughter, Kara (Robert) Merriam; two sisters, Marian Stevenson and Gwen Souza; and one beloved grandchild, Haley Merriam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love Chapel Christian Church, 1421 Love Station Road, Erwin, TN 37650; or to a charity of your choice
Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
