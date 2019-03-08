|
|
Bruce Wells
Elkton - Bruce Wells, age 56 of the Green Ridge Community, passed away on Tuesday, March 5th at the Wells Family Farm.
He was born April 11, 1962 in Logan County, Kentucky the son of Billy Joe and Bettie Hancock Wells.
He was a member of Stuarts Chapel UMC. He loved his family, fishing, camping and hunting.
He is survived by his wife Connie Wells of the Green Ridge Community; his parents Billy Joe and Bettie Wells of the Claymour Community; two sons Derek Wells of Elkton and Michael Ballard of Panama City, Florida; one daughter Ashley Pentecost of Lewisburg; two brothers Timothy Wells of Elkton and Randy Wells of Bowling Green and four grandchildren Destani, Jeremiah, Adalyn and Ellie Rae.
Visitation with the Wells family will be on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 at the Todd County Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Miller officiating. Interment will follow at the Stuarts Chapel UMC Cemetery.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019