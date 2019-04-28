Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Adams - R.D. Devers, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Rittenberry officiating.

Buddy entered into this life on September 22, 1934 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Sterling and Beaulah Roland Devers. He spent his life working as a heavy machine operator. Buddy enjoyed camping, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Billy Devers, Oscar Devers, and Betty Lewis.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Patricia Cannon Devers; children, Beverly (Buck) Shofner, Connie (Frank Fisher) Devers, Paula Grimes, Rhonda (Rick) Barnes, Edith (Doy Summers) Moody, Billy Thompson, Dianna Lynn (Mike) Rittenberry, and Amber Jagers; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
