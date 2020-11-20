1/1
Buford Cook Jr.
Buford Cook, Jr.

Clarksville - born July 2, 1938, in Warren County, Kentucky and departed this life in thecompany of family and friends on September 9, 2020 at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN. After his Home Going Celebration on September 14, 2020, Buford was cremated. An Interment for Buford will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetary in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 AM.He is survived by his devoted wife, Willie Mae Cook of Clarksville, TN; children Buford Cook, III(Melissa) of Lansing, KS and Christie Cook (Steven) of Greensboro, NC; and two grandchildren, Shelbie and Andrew Cook of Lansing, KS; siblings Nellie Shobe (Tommy) of Oakland, KY, Rosetta Johnson (Alvis) of Harrodsburg, KY, and Dollie Brents of Bowling Green, KY; sister-in-laws Carolyn Cooke of Indianapolis, IN, Laura Cooke of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Deborah Cooke of Nicholsville, KY,Barbara Nathaniel (Guy Jr.) of Memphis, TN, Rosie Harriman and Georgia Francis of Kansas City, MO.Buford is also terribly missed by a host of loving family and friends.Arrangements are entrusted to Hooker Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
