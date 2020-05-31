Buford Rex Batts
Clarksville, TN - Buford Rex Batts, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Rex was born May 30, 1937, in Cheatham County, TN, to the late William Thomas Batts and India Brown Batts. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers and one sister.
He was a general manager at Bootster.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Rex is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bonnie Austin Batts; son, Tony (Christy) Batts; daughter, Cheryl Batts Dufrane; three grandchildren, Christopher Rex (Lindsey) Batts, Andrew John (Kaci) Batts, and Connor Miles Dufrane; and two great grandchildren, Zachary Rex Batts and Jamie Rose Batts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Urban Ministries, 217 S. 3rd Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.