Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Caleb Joseph Slate


2002 - 2019
Caleb Joseph Slate Obituary
Caleb Joseph Slate

Clarksville - Caleb Joseph Slate, 17, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Caleb was born on June 30, 2002, in Ft. Campbell, TN to Mackie Joe Slate Jr. and Christina Lammers Slate.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Burial will be at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Caleb was a student at Northeast High School. He was a lifeguard for Ft. Campbell and the City of Clarksville. He was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene, where he was part of the youth group.

Caleb is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Mackie Slate Sr. and maternal grandfather, Evert Lammers.

In addition to his parents, Caleb is survived by two sisters, Samantha Slate and Jordyn Slate of Clarksville, TN; paternal grandmother, Arlene Hall of Springfield, TN; and maternal grandmother, Mary Lammers of Salt Lake City, UT.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
