Calyb Mekhi Martin
Clarksville - Calyb Mekhi Martin, age 11, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.
Calyb was born September 19, 2008, in Clarksville, TN. He attended Vineyard Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, December 7, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Calyb is survived by his parents, Johnathan Fraley and Candace Martin Fraley; biological father, Marco Jenkins; paternal grandparents, Doug Fraley and Michelle Fraley; maternal grandparents, Stanford Martin, Sr. and Janice Martin; birth grandmother, Peggy Jenkins; three sisters, Camori Jenkins, Jayda Martin, and Aria Fraley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dreams & Wishes of Tennessee, at https://www.paypal.me/dreamsandwishes.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019