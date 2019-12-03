Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calyb Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calyb Mekhi Martin


2008 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calyb Mekhi Martin Obituary
Calyb Mekhi Martin

Clarksville - Calyb Mekhi Martin, age 11, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.

Calyb was born September 19, 2008, in Clarksville, TN. He attended Vineyard Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, December 7, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Calyb is survived by his parents, Johnathan Fraley and Candace Martin Fraley; biological father, Marco Jenkins; paternal grandparents, Doug Fraley and Michelle Fraley; maternal grandparents, Stanford Martin, Sr. and Janice Martin; birth grandmother, Peggy Jenkins; three sisters, Camori Jenkins, Jayda Martin, and Aria Fraley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dreams & Wishes of Tennessee, at https://www.paypal.me/dreamsandwishes.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calyb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -