McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Clarksville -

Candace Patterson, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Hayes officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday, from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Candy entered into this life on November 27, 1946 in Owensboro, KY, to the late Archie and Vivian Waters. She was a Methodist and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and her animals. She also loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. Candy worked for Parks and Recreation, and was a retired school bus driver for Clarksville Montgomery County School System. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Patterson.

Survivors include her children: Scotty (Kim) Waters, Wayne (Tammy) Waters, and Melissa Waters-James, grandchildren: Melanie, Ronald, Joseph Waters, Jr., Brandon, Trevor, Emilee, Jeremy, Joseph Blythe, Brian, Zachary, and Autumn, great-grandchildren: Hunter, Raelynn, Elisee, Liam, Jackson, and Izaiah.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
