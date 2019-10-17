Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Clarksville - Age of 49 passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. October 19, 2019 at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

She was born December 21, 1969 in Clarksville, TN to Otis Merriweather, Sr and Nina Ogburn Merriweather. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandfather, Mr. Sam Ogburn, brother, Otis Merriweather, uncles, J.W. Ogburn, Sam Robert Ogburn, Thomas Ogburn, niece, Adrian Merriweather and nephew, Clifford Merriweather. She was a 1988 graduate of Northeast High School.

She leaves to cherish her sisters, Gwendolyn E. Merriweather, Shelia E. Merriweather and Fairon D. Merriweather; brothers, Jerry (Teresa) Merriweather, Rodney Merriweather and Fabian Merriweather; aunts, Georgia M. Dickerson, and Kitty Mae Williams; uncle, Arthur Merriweather; nieces, Marquetta (Troy) Broady, Jamie (Benjamin) Ojiego, Sheridan Broady, Tanisha Merriweather and Chandler Broady; nephews, Kenneth (Lillian) Merriweather, Marcus Merriweather, Kenneth Merriweather, Jr, Michael Merriweather and Dontavious Fort Merriweather; cousin, Tinella (Lester) Barnest and special friend, Mrs. Alberta Rogers and family and a host of other family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
