|
|
Carl A. Schreiber
Nashville - died peacefully in his sleep December 15, 2019 after spending the day with those who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Marie (Waldecker) Schreiber, his wife of 36 years, Macie (Ellis) Schreiber and his brother Bernard Schreiber.
He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth (Schreiber) Schanne and many loving members of the Ellis and Schanne families.
Visitation with family will be at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6401 Harding Pike, Nashville, on Tuesday, January 7th at 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am and military honors at the church. Burial will follow in the First Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Palmyra, TN.
In lieu of flowers, remember Carl at the .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019