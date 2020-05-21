|
|
Carl Edward Briggs "Cool Breeze"
Nashville - Age 70, April 12, 2020.
He was born in Fort Campbell, KY and lived in Clarksville, TN. He was a graduate of Historical BHS, Class 67. He entered the Air Force shortly after graduating.
Carl is survived by son, Carl Briggs, Jr.; daughter, Angela Briggs; 7 grandchildren; 9 sister and brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Interment Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m., Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery; Pegram, TN.
New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105, newgenerationfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 21 to May 24, 2020