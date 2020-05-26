Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Oak Hill Cemetery
Erin, TN
Carlisle Webb Mitchum


1923 - 2020
Carlisle Webb Mitchum Obituary
Carlisle Webb Mitchum

Erin - Carlisle Webb Mitchum, Jr. a member of "The Greatest Generation" died on May 24, 2020 at

Centennial Medical Center, Nashville, of natural causes. He was 97.

Webb was born in Erin, TN in 1923 to Carlisle Webb Mitchum and Ruth Uffelman Mitchum. He

was the oldest of and survived his four siblings: Jack Hoyte Mitchum, Margaret Mitchum

Simpson, Barbara Mitchum Alsobrooks, and Albert Jackson Mitchum.

Webb graduated from Houston County High School and attended Austin Peay State University

before joining the U.S. Army during WW II. He served as a medical technician and was

assigned to a post in the Philippines in anticipation of the planned invasion of Japan. Later he

was assigned to a hospital in occupied Japan.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Webb entered pharmacy school at the

University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in Memphis. He received his pharmacy degree in

1948.

While attending pharmacy school, he met his future wife Helen Phoebe Graves. Webb and

Phoebe were married for 66 years when Phoebe passed away in 2016. Webb and Phoebe

returned to Erin following pharmacy school. In 1950 Webb went to work in the family business

founded in 1887 by Webb's grandfather - a combination drug, furniture and appliance,

hardware, and general store. Mitchum Drug Co. remains in business to this day.

Webb's work as an active pharmacist continued through 2019. Last year, the Tennessee

Legislature recognized him as the longest serving active licensed pharmacist in the state.

Webb is survived by his children Melanie Mitchum Leader (Bill) and Carlisle Webb "Mitch"

Mitchum, III (Emily), and four grandchildren (Daniel Curtis Leader, John Mitchum Leader,

Elizabeth Ellington Leader, and Amy Elizabeth Mitchum), in addition to many nieces and

nephews.

Webb was a lifelong, faithful, and active member of Erin Baptist Church where he served as a

deacon. He participated in and was a member of countless civic and community organizations

including the Erin City Council, Erin Rotary Club (charter member), The American Legion,

Masonic Lodge, and Scottish Rite. Until his death he served on the Board of Bethesda

Community Missions. In 1978 he was honored to serve as Lord High Mayor of Erin's annual

Irish Celebration. In 2020 Webb was named Grand Marshall of Erin's annual Irish Day Parade.

His priorities in life were his wife, his children, and his extended family, along with his deep

faith and love for his community and country. Webb lived a life that should serve as a role

model to us all. He was a good man.

A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27 in Oak Hill Cemetery, Erin. A

memorial service celebrating Webb's life will be held on a later date at Erin Baptist Church.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 26 to May 28, 2020
