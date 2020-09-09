Carlos Cerrud-Gutierrez
Clarksville - Carlos Cerrud-Gutierrez, age 93, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at First Assembly of God with Rev. Louie Montoya officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Carlos entered this life on May 13, 1927 in Province of Los Santos, Panama to the late Rufino Cerrud and Digna Maria Gutierrez. Despite only having a middle school education, Carlos rose to become a Senator in Panama. He loved his church, reading his bible, and the NY Yankees.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Aitchel Kerns.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Jimenez Cerrud; children, Carlos Cerrud, and Sara (Jerry) Bagby; brother, Eleazar Cerrud; seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com