1/1
Carlos Cerrud-Gutierrez
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Cerrud-Gutierrez

Clarksville - Carlos Cerrud-Gutierrez, age 93, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at First Assembly of God with Rev. Louie Montoya officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Carlos entered this life on May 13, 1927 in Province of Los Santos, Panama to the late Rufino Cerrud and Digna Maria Gutierrez. Despite only having a middle school education, Carlos rose to become a Senator in Panama. He loved his church, reading his bible, and the NY Yankees.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Aitchel Kerns.

Survivors include his wife, Paula Jimenez Cerrud; children, Carlos Cerrud, and Sara (Jerry) Bagby; brother, Eleazar Cerrud; seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
First Assembly of God
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
First Assembly of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved