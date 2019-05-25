|
Carmen Annette Gentry
Clarksville - Age 56 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Visitation Sunday, May 26, 2019 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Edgefield Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Edgefield Benevolent Lodge.
She was born December 22, 1962 in Clarksville, TN. She was a State of Tennessee employee where she was a Policy Analyst. She is preceded in death by grandson, Caylan "C.J." Jamal Hill, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories daughters, Jessica (Marc) Consterdine, London, UK and Haley Catherine Gentry, Clarksville, TN; son, Caylen Jamal Hill, Clarksville, TN ;grandchildren, Aiden Noah and Poppy Elizabeth Consterdine, London, UK; parents, Gale (Raymond) Dent and Wiley Horne, Jr.; sisters, Bridget E. Johnson, Kathy Horne, Jessie (Richard) Stowe, Teresa Horne, Jacqueline (Benjamin) Russell and Carlene (Darryl) Porter; brothers, Raymond Daniel Dent, Wiley Horne, III and Kenneth (Debora) Horne; aunts, Veronica Ann Curtis, Evelyn Jackson, Linda L. (William) Rudolph, Bertha Stowe, Lena Horne Crouch and Myrna Coley-Lee; uncles, Elwyn Christian, Clifton (Mildred) Curtis, Morgan Freeman and Billy Rose Curtis; bonus children, Kara K. Pass, Ayleigha Clark and Trevon Brown and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 25, 2019