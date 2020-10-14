Carol Sexton



Dover - Ms. Carol Jean Sexton, age 77 of Dover, TN, passed away, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Thomas West, Nashville, TN. She was born February 27, 1943 in Indian Mound, TN, daughter of the late Noel E. and Mary Jo Green Weatherford.



Carol was a member of Big Rock Baptist Church; she was active in both the Stewart County Historical Society and the Stewart County Humane Society. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose determination and drive was the foundation of her family.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Johnny Ray Sexton, infant son, Gary Randolph, and granddaughter, Jessica Wyatt.



She is survived by her loving children and step-children, Jackie Hughes Wyatt, Dover, TN, Gary Dean Hughes, II, (Jon Draud) Prim Springs, TN, Karen Jo Anderson, (Chip Anderson), Paris, TN, Michelle List, Columbia, TN, Brad List, Eastover, NC, Chip Butts, Foley, AL, and Jan Butts, Pensacola, FL; brothers, James Thomas Weatherford, Clarksville, TN, Jerry Leon Weatherford, AK, Roger Weatherford, Cunningham, TN, Eddie Dean Weatherford, Clarksville, TN; sister, Joann Garman, Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Gary Nelson, Craig Anderson, Sydney Caroline Anderson, Jason Martin, and Derek Wyatt; great grandchildren, Angie Nelson, Lexi Nelson, and Noah Nelson; Mia Martin, Adam Toudjine, and her faithful comfort and companion, Daisy Mae Sexton.



Visitation for Ms. Sexton will be from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 and from 10:00 am until the time of service on Friday all at Anglin Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with her grandson, Craig Anderson, to officiate. Burial will follow in the Stewart County Memorial Gardens.



The family requests that all who are comfortable attending will please wear a mask and utilize hand sanitizer.



Pallbearers will be Lyndon Watts, Anthony Weatherford, Derek Wyatt, Gary Nelson, Jason Martin, and Craig Anderson.



Memorials in Carol's memory may be made to the Stewart County Humane Society.



Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store