1/1
Carol Sexton
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Sexton

Dover - Ms. Carol Jean Sexton, age 77 of Dover, TN, passed away, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Thomas West, Nashville, TN. She was born February 27, 1943 in Indian Mound, TN, daughter of the late Noel E. and Mary Jo Green Weatherford.

Carol was a member of Big Rock Baptist Church; she was active in both the Stewart County Historical Society and the Stewart County Humane Society. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose determination and drive was the foundation of her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Johnny Ray Sexton, infant son, Gary Randolph, and granddaughter, Jessica Wyatt.

She is survived by her loving children and step-children, Jackie Hughes Wyatt, Dover, TN, Gary Dean Hughes, II, (Jon Draud) Prim Springs, TN, Karen Jo Anderson, (Chip Anderson), Paris, TN, Michelle List, Columbia, TN, Brad List, Eastover, NC, Chip Butts, Foley, AL, and Jan Butts, Pensacola, FL; brothers, James Thomas Weatherford, Clarksville, TN, Jerry Leon Weatherford, AK, Roger Weatherford, Cunningham, TN, Eddie Dean Weatherford, Clarksville, TN; sister, Joann Garman, Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Gary Nelson, Craig Anderson, Sydney Caroline Anderson, Jason Martin, and Derek Wyatt; great grandchildren, Angie Nelson, Lexi Nelson, and Noah Nelson; Mia Martin, Adam Toudjine, and her faithful comfort and companion, Daisy Mae Sexton.

Visitation for Ms. Sexton will be from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 and from 10:00 am until the time of service on Friday all at Anglin Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with her grandson, Craig Anderson, to officiate. Burial will follow in the Stewart County Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that all who are comfortable attending will please wear a mask and utilize hand sanitizer.

Pallbearers will be Lyndon Watts, Anthony Weatherford, Derek Wyatt, Gary Nelson, Jason Martin, and Craig Anderson.

Memorials in Carol's memory may be made to the Stewart County Humane Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved