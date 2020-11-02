Carol Sue Vaughn Buchanan
Clarksville - Carol Sue Vaughn Buchanan, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center.
Carol was born July 17, 1942, in Detroit, MI, to the late Oliver Houston Vaughn and Hazel Artena Weaks Vaughn.
Mrs. Buchanan was a retired school teacher, having taught at W.T. Thomas School in Cumberland City, where she was well known for "The Variety Show." She was a member of Grace Chapel Episcopal Church, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Carol is survived by her son, Kevin Leon (Astrid) Buchanan; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Buchanan; and three grandchildren, Evan Buchanan, Houston Buchanan, and Katarina Buchanan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception School, 1901 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043.
