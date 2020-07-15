Carol T. Wheeler
Clarksville - Carol T. Wheeler, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Carol was born January 24, 1944, in Charlotte, NC, to the late Charles Turner and Mary Dunlap Turner. She was retired from Jostens and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 10:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Derek Smith officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, from 9:30 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date, in Shelbyville, TN.
Carol is survived by two sons, Philip Smith and Johnathon Wheeler; two daughters, Monica Brooks and Carmen Paco; and six grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
