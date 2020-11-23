Carole Ashcraft
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Carole Rose Ashcraft, age 78 of Cedar Hill, will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church. Pastor Bobby Martin and Pastor Charlie Busby will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Carole passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1942 in Montgomery County, TN to Will and Cassie Nichols Stroud who precede her in death. Carole graduated from Austin Peay State University and began her career as a teacher. She taught for nearly 40 years, mostly in Montgomery County. Carole loved gardening, being in nature, cooking, serving her church, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Al Ashcraft; sons: Michael (Jacqueline) Reed, Tim (Karen) Ashcraft, Tim (Bonnie) Reed, Troy (Patricia) Ashcraft, Scott Reed, and Adam (Victoria) Ashcraft; brother, Bill Stroud; grandchildren: Silvia, Emily, Abbigail, Alexander, Cassie, Rachel, Tony, Lily, Justin, and Ashley; and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
