1/1
Carole Ashcraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Ashcraft

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Carole Rose Ashcraft, age 78 of Cedar Hill, will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church. Pastor Bobby Martin and Pastor Charlie Busby will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Carole passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1942 in Montgomery County, TN to Will and Cassie Nichols Stroud who precede her in death. Carole graduated from Austin Peay State University and began her career as a teacher. She taught for nearly 40 years, mostly in Montgomery County. Carole loved gardening, being in nature, cooking, serving her church, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Al Ashcraft; sons: Michael (Jacqueline) Reed, Tim (Karen) Ashcraft, Tim (Bonnie) Reed, Troy (Patricia) Ashcraft, Scott Reed, and Adam (Victoria) Ashcraft; brother, Bill Stroud; grandchildren: Silvia, Emily, Abbigail, Alexander, Cassie, Rachel, Tony, Lily, Justin, and Ashley; and 4 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please visit Carole's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved