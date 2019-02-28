Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church
Carolyn Lacy Obituary
Carolyn Lacy

Clarksville - Age 62 of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Spring Creek.

She was born February 7, 1957 to Toliver Coleman, Jr and Etta Tyler Coleman. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Temeka Bryant and father Rev. Toliver Coleman, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories, son, William T. Campbell, Jr, Clarksville, TN; mother, Etta Tyler Coleman, Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Dominic Smith, Jamison Baines, Carabaree Vasquez and Iyanna Pender; sisters, Donna (Walter) Jones, Nashville, TN, Jackie Caceres, Winter Haven, FL, Alfreda Coleman West and Annie Mae Coleman White, both of Clarksville, TN; brothers, Paul K. (Polly) Coleman, Topeka, KS and Min. Toliver Coleman, III, Clarksville, TN; aunts, Mary R. Smith, Betty A. Brooks, Helen Coleman; uncle, James Coleman and a host family and friends.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
