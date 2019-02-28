|
Carolyn Lacy
Clarksville - Age 62 of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Spring Creek.
She was born February 7, 1957 to Toliver Coleman, Jr and Etta Tyler Coleman. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Temeka Bryant and father Rev. Toliver Coleman, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories, son, William T. Campbell, Jr, Clarksville, TN; mother, Etta Tyler Coleman, Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Dominic Smith, Jamison Baines, Carabaree Vasquez and Iyanna Pender; sisters, Donna (Walter) Jones, Nashville, TN, Jackie Caceres, Winter Haven, FL, Alfreda Coleman West and Annie Mae Coleman White, both of Clarksville, TN; brothers, Paul K. (Polly) Coleman, Topeka, KS and Min. Toliver Coleman, III, Clarksville, TN; aunts, Mary R. Smith, Betty A. Brooks, Helen Coleman; uncle, James Coleman and a host family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019