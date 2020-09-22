Carolyn Lee Amison
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Carolyn Mary Amison, age 31 of Clarksville, will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Carolyn passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. She was born on June 7, 1989 in Clarksville, TN. She loved riding horses, fishing, and her family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Lee. She is survived by her mother, Jacqueline (Ronald) Toth; husband, LaTreyton Amison; children: Jaida, Jordin, Joelle, and J'Von Amison; siblings: Brandon McBreaity, Hayley Toth, and Carson Toth; and many more loving family members and friends.
Please visit Carolyn's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com
and share a memory with her family.