Carolyn Lee Amison
1989 - 2020
Carolyn Lee Amison

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Carolyn Mary Amison, age 31 of Clarksville, will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Carolyn passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. She was born on June 7, 1989 in Clarksville, TN. She loved riding horses, fishing, and her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Lee. She is survived by her mother, Jacqueline (Ronald) Toth; husband, LaTreyton Amison; children: Jaida, Jordin, Joelle, and J'Von Amison; siblings: Brandon McBreaity, Hayley Toth, and Carson Toth; and many more loving family members and friends.

Please visit Carolyn's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
May God open up the heavens and bless you with his arms and love and invite you into heaven you will be truly missed love you Carolyn God bless your family and those babies love you better known as CC
Deirdra Lewis
Acquaintance
