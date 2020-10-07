1/1
Carolyn Pass
Carolyn Pass

Clarksville - Carolyn Sue Pass, 68 of Clarksville TN passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.

Celebration of life will be 12 noon Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Carolyn entered this life on September 15, 1952 in Cumberland City, TN to the late Ernest and Nina Adams Gray. She was a member of Lively Stone Apostolic Church and was employed at Austin Peay State University in the Environmental Service Department. Carolyn enjoyed shopping, thrifting, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Her personality was infectious, and she never met a stranger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Pass; siblings, Jerry Gray, Lewis Gray, Queen Ester Taylor, and Brooksie Gray; grandchildren, C.J. Pass, Cameron Lee, and Marshell Scott.

She is survived by her children, Leah (William) Lee, Ebony Pass, Mekeisha (Brian Ligon) Pass, and Kara Pass; sister, Dorothy Zapp; grandchildren, Myasiah Pass, Tristan Lee, Avery Guest, Miles Guest, and Duke Ligon.

Online condolences may be made to Carolyn's family at

NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
