|
|
Carolyn Schmittou
Dickson - Carolyn Schmittou died 1/9/2020 in Clarksville, TN. She was a member of the Dickson First United Methodist Church & loved working with the youth. She retired from Bell South after 31 years of service. Visit. 3-7:00 Monday. Jan. 13. Funeral Service 12:00 noon Tuesday at Spann Funeral Home. Interment: Rest Haven Cemetery. Survivors: Husband: Charlie James Schmittou; Brother: Daniel Byrd (Tiran); Sister: Evadeen Vick (Doug) & Several Nieces & Nephews. Arrangements by Spann Funeral-Home. (615) 446-1123
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020