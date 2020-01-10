Services
Spann Funeral Home
1961 Hwy 48 North
Dickson, TN 37055
(615) 446-1123
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spann Funeral Home
1961 Hwy 48 North
Dickson, TN 37055
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Spann Funeral Home
1961 Hwy 48 North
Dickson, TN 37055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Schmittou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Schmittou

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Schmittou Obituary
Carolyn Schmittou

Dickson - Carolyn Schmittou died 1/9/2020 in Clarksville, TN. She was a member of the Dickson First United Methodist Church & loved working with the youth. She retired from Bell South after 31 years of service. Visit. 3-7:00 Monday. Jan. 13. Funeral Service 12:00 noon Tuesday at Spann Funeral Home. Interment: Rest Haven Cemetery. Survivors: Husband: Charlie James Schmittou; Brother: Daniel Byrd (Tiran); Sister: Evadeen Vick (Doug) & Several Nieces & Nephews. Arrangements by Spann Funeral-Home. (615) 446-1123
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -