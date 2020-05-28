|
Carolyn Sue Churchwell Dove
Clarksville - Carolyn Sue Churchwell Dove, age 78, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed from this life on Monday May 26, 2020 at Springfield Heights Assisted Living in Springfield, Tennessee. The family will have a celebration of Life Memorial Service at a future date.
Ms. Dove was born January 13, 1942 in Parsons, Tennessee to the late James Black Churchwell and Avis Lynell (Bates) Churchwell. She was a graduate of East High School, Nashville, Tennessee and received a Master's in Education Degree from Austin Peay State University. Carolyn began her teaching career with the Ft. Campbell School System as a Reading Specialist and later became Principal of "Awesome" Wassom Middle School. Under her leadership, Wassom Middle received many awards, including being recognized as one of the top rated schools in the nation. Ms. Dove was honored to accept the award on behalf of Wassom Middle and was invited to the White House where she was presented with the National Blue Ribbon Award.
Ms. Dove retired from her beloved school system as Assistant Superintendent of the Ft. Campbell Schools. After retirement she enjoyed traveling and especially loved being the "Grand" in Grandmother.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Eugene Churchwell, Brenda Churchwell (Oliver), Leon Churchwell, and Charles Churchwell.
She is survived by her son, William (Rocky) Dove and daughter, Deanna Dove Smith; daughter in law, Becky (Goodman) Dove; son in law, Tracey Smith; grandsons, C. Taylor Dove, M. Griffin Dove and R. Benjamin Smith; sisters, Joanne (Craycraft), Diane (Jackson) and Deborah Churchwell and many nieces and nephews.
