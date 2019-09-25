Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Carrie Rives


1930 - 2019
Clarksville - Age of 89 passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visitation today, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Homegoing Celebration 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Rossview Cemetery.

She was born May 6, 1930 in Clarksville, TN to Edward D. Ligon and St Clair Bell Ligon, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Rives, children, Robert Rives, Jr, Catherine "Lois" Bingley, James Jackson and Maurice Rives and her parents, siblings, Inell Scott, Lucy Ligon, Gene Ligon, Doris Ligon, William Ligon, Robert Ligon, Jimmey Ligon, Edward Ligon and Elijah Ligon.

She was a member of New Hope Missionary Church and retired from Acme Boot.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, Elizabeth Ann (Kenneth, Sr) Herring, Columbus, GA, Barbara Inell (Leroy) Clark and Emma Louise Rives; son, Howard (Barbara) Rives, Sr all of Clarksville, TN; sister, Shirley Norfleet; brother, Carl D. (Brenda) Ligon, Sr and 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
