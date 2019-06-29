Cathy Harvey



Erin - Cathy Ann Harvey, age 67 of Erin, TN, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Nashville, TN.



A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastors Joel Nutly and Terry Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Harvey Cemetery.



The Harvey family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Sunday afternoon.



Cathy entered this life on December 3, 1951 in Detroit, MI, daughter to the late Clyde and Cornelia Bradley. Upon graduating from Clarksville High School, Cathy graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Austin Peay State University, and would go on to further her education by receiving her Master's Degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and her Master's Degree plus 30 from Austin Peay State University. As an educator, Cathy served her community of Houston County for 43 years in various roles as a teacher, guidance counselor, principal, and Director of Schools. As the principal of both Erin Elementary and the Houston County Middle School, Cathy was awarded the Career Ladder Level 3 achievement, and was the first principal of the Houston County Middle School after the expansion of the school system. Cathy retired as the Director of Schools after 12 years of service.



Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, James Landon Harvey; son, Brad (Jennifer) Harvey, and granddaughter, Ansley Harvey.



Serving as pallbearers will be Kendell Harvey, Loren Harvey, Jeff Harvey, Greg Harvey, Traper Harvey, Charles Harvey, Jeff Goodwin, and John Goodwin.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Erin Elementary School Library, 6500 Hwy 13, Erin, TN, 37061.



Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 29, 2019